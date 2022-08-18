Little girl joins folk dancers on streets of Karnataka, video goes viral

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI): Children's videos always manage to gather eyeballs, be it about playing, dancing, singing or any other activity. And this time a video of a cute little girl's impromptu dance moves on the streets of Karnataka's Udupi is winning the hearts of people on social media.

In the 23-second video, a little girl could be seen walking towards a traditional dancer with a woman, honouring his performance by garlanding him. The dancer then urges the girl to join him and she immediately copies his dance moves. This act of hers has received a lot of applause from the audience present at the event.

Visit Udupi, a page on Twitter, shared the video captioning it as, "OMG! this is super cute."

OMG ! this is super cute pic.twitter.com/rFfink1s39 — Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022



Soon after the video was shared, it got viral and netizens swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and cute messages for the little girl.

"The lil girl is a! And kudos to the parents for inculcating these traditions and values in children..." a user commented.

Another user wrote, "The girl is such a super star."

"This is how we need to teach and encourage our kids," another user wrote.

This adorable video has gathered over 5.6 lakh views and about 31,000 likes on social media in a week after being posted. (ANI)