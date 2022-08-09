Live-action 'Pac-Man' movie in works from Wayfarer Studios, Bandai Namco

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios have teamed up to create a live-action Pac-Man movie based on the popular arcade game series, as per the reports by Deadline.

According to Deadline, in Pac-Man, a 1980 video game developed by the Japanese firm Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (formerly Namco), the player controls the yellow orb of the same name as he navigates a maze while being pursued by four ghosts of varying colours. The character previously inspired the creation of two television shows: the CG animated series Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, which premiered on Disney XD in 2013, and the Saturday morning cartoon Pac-Man from Hanna-Barbera, which aired on ABC from 1982 to 1983.

The new Pac-Man movie is the result of an original idea by Sonic the Hedgehog creator Chuck Williams of Lightbeam Entertainment. Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi, and Andrew Calof from Wayfarer Studios will also produce alongside Chuck Williams and Tim Kwok for Lightbeam.



Pac-Man, Tekken, and other well-known video games are all produced by Bandai Namco, a division of Bandai Namco Holdings, which was established after Namco and Bandai, a manufacturer and distributor of toys, merged in 2005.

Wayfarer Studios is best known for producing the 2020 Disney+ original film Clouds, directed by Baldoni, which was the global platform's first-ever narrative acquisition.

Wayfarer Studios recently announced a $125M investment to boost further strategic growth.

Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz's production company also has the dramedy Empire Waist under the direction of Claire Ayoub and the Michael Chiklis football drama The Senior in the works. (ANI)

