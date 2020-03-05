Lizzo calls out TikTok for deleting her swimsuit videos

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 5 (ANI): Singer Lizzo accused video-sharing application TikTok of consistently removing videos that feature her wearing bathing suits.

The popstar noticed that her videos in a swimsuit have been deleted by the social media platform, and in a new post on Tuesday, she seemed to shade the platform for taking down her content in particular.

According to Fox News, Lizzo uploaded a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing to a track that repeats the words 'I know' while getting her hair done. And while Lizzo didn't actually speak in the video, she did accuse the platform of continually 'taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits' in the overlaid text that appeared on the screen.

"But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits," she further continued, implying that her content is being targeted because of her body type. "I wonder why? Tiktok... we need to talk."

Lizzo's fans and followers were quick to leave supportive and body-positive comments on the post. The video currently has about 8 million views. (ANI)