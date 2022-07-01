Logan Paul signs WWE contract running through 2023

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Logan Paul, the hugely popular YouTube creator and influencer who has built a career as a pro fighter, signed a 'superstar' contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Thursday.

Now that Paul is officially under contract with WWE, sources familiar with the pact said, he will stay with the wrestling entertainment company for the near future and will perform across multiple events, which would take him through next year. The pro fighter has also previously appeared on 'WWE Smackdown' and 'WrestleMania,' as per Variety.





WWE and Paul shared the news on social media, sharing photos from their visit to the company's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. He is pictured above with Triple-H and Stephanie McMahon, who served as interim CEO after her father, Vince McMahon, resigned amid a board investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Additionally, in a video released by WWE, Paul delivered a message to 'The Miz' saying, "coming 4 u @MIZ" on the back of his newly signed contract after their match at WrestleMania 38 in April. Paul had teamed up with The Miz at 'The Showcase of the Immortals,' only for 'The Miz' to drop him with a crushing finish after defeating 'The Mysterios.'

As per Variety, Paul, who is 27, originally rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app and went on to become a popular -- and controversial -- YouTube star. As a boxer, he's gone into the ring against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a pay-per-view event on Showtime and had two bouts with British YouTuber KSI. His younger brother, Jake Paul, also has made a run at a pro-boxing career.

Logan Paul hosts his own podcast, 'Impaulsive,' featuring celebrities, athletes, comedians, business tycoons and other guests, which has nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube. Paul's main channel on YouTube currently has 23.5 million subscribers. (ANI)

