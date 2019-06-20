Prince William and Kate Middleton (Image courtesy:Instagram)
Prince William and Kate Middleton (Image courtesy:Instagram)

London: Woman injured after police motorcycle from royal convoy hits her

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:49 IST

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], June 19 (ANI): A woman who met with an accident when Prince William and Kate Middleton's convoy was passing by in London, has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were travelling from London to Windsor on Monday when the incident took place. A spokesperson for Independent Office for Police Conduct explained to The Telegraph, as cited by People, that a police motorcycle was involved in a collision with "a woman pedestrian."
"The woman, in her 80s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition," IOPC told The Telegraph.
At this time, the IOPC is investigating the incident.
"We are investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision involving a marked police motorcycle attached to the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command and a woman pedestrian on Upper Richmond Road, Richmond, south-west London at 12:50 p.m. on Monday 17 June," the officials told the newspaper.
An eye witness told The Sun and as cited by People, "His bike hit her and she spun around, off her feet and fell badly on the floor."
The injured woman has been identified as Irene Mayor, 83. The daughter of the injured woman Fiona told The Sun, as cited by People that her mother has "got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment."
The royal couple after hearing about the incident have sent their good wishes to the injured woman.
"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said, The Telegraph reported and as People cited.
"Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery," the spokesperson added.
On Monday, the royal couple was on their way to Windsor to attend one of the oldest royal traditions: Order of the Garter. (ANI)

