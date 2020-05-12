Long-running Japanese animation show 'Sazae-san' opts for re-runs

Washington D.C. [USA], May 12 (ANI): The growing fear of coronavirus has halted many entertainment shootings and productions and the latest one to join in is the longest-running Japanese animation show 'Sazae-san'.

The show which aired continuously from 1969, has run out of fresh episodes as the outbreak of coronavirus has affected its production. However, the show will get a telecast but with repeat episodes.

The animated show is about a suburban housewife named Sazae, and the show plays on Fuji Television Network every Sunday in the early evening slot of 6.30 pm (local time).

According to Variety, the last time the show turned to re-runs was back in 1975 as a consequence of the oil crisis that sent petroleum prices spiralling upward and the world economy spinning down. (ANI)

