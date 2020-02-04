Madhuri Dixit wishes Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Extending her birthday wishes to Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj, actor Madhuri Dixit shared glimpses from the Kathak maestro's performances on her social media.

The actor shared a short video on her twitter account 'Dance with Madhuri' and tweeted, "Thank you for teaching how to dance to the rhythm of nature. Happy Birthday to the Kathak Maestro, Pandit Birju Maharaj."

The actor introduced the Kathak legend in the video and said, "He has devoted his whole life, to learning, perfecting and teaching Kathak. For me, he is the definition of perfection."

The legendary Kathak dancer turned 82 on Tuesday. He has been bestowed with several accolades in his career including Padhma Vibhusan and Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award. (ANI)

