Madonna feels Instagram is designed to make one feel bad

Washington DC [USA], June 15 (ANI): Photo and video-sharing social networking site Instagram is packed with dozens of celebrity accounts. One such celebrity Madonna, who has almost 14 million followers, feels Instagram is designed "to make you feel bad."

In a recent interview with The Sun, the American singer expressed her displeasure with the social media platform and said it makes people "a slave to winning other's approvals."

"You get caught up in comparing yourself to other people. Should I be like that, act like that, look like that? Will that make me more popular, or more successful?" Madonna told the UK paper, reported Page Six.

Towards the end of the interview, the 60-year-old singer revealed that she is also considering standing for presidential elections. She, however, immediately added: "I can't imagine a worse job." (ANI)

