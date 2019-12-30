'Madonna getting serious with her 25-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 30 (ANI): American singer Madonna seemed quite serious with her current boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams who is 25 years old, said his father.

As per TMZ, the rumours about Madonna dating Ahlamalik who is one of her backup dancers have been in the air for months now.

William's father Drue told TMZ that the couple has been dating for a little over a year now and both of them have taken a serious road in the relationship.

Drue also pointed out that the pair first got together in 2015 when Madonna actually picked Ahlamalik out of the group as his son auditioned for Madonna's Rebel Heart Tour.

The singer also met her boyfriend's parents in New York City after one of her shows.

At a performance at her Ceasar's Palace, Madonna welcomed Ahlamalik's parents.

Drue claimed that the singer invited them to her suite and her personal chef cooked dinner for all of them.

Drue further mentioned that in a conversation with Madonna, she told him that she unconditionally loves their son and wants to take care of him. He seemed very happy for the couple.

Madonna clearly got along with her boyfriend's parents.

The singer invited Ahlamalik's parents to her upcoming shows in London and France in early 2020, said Ahlamalik's father. (ANI)

