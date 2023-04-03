Mahavir Jayanti 2023: All you need to know about the festival

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Jain community around the globe will celebrate the Mahavir Jayanti festival on April 4, this year. Believers will visit Jain temples, follow Lord Mahavir's teachings and also spread them. Let's learn about the significance and rituals associated with the festival.

Story behind the festival



Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir who was given the name of Vardhaman in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family who at the age of 30 decided to renounce sensual pleasures and leave royalty. He practised austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti





The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings. The core teachings of Mahavira are non-violence, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment. Indrabhuti Gautama was the main disciple of Mahavira who wrote his master's teachings for the benefit of the world.

Rituals of Mahavir Jayanti



Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programs and lectures by religious scholars and leaders.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with great devotion by the Jain community to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of ahimsa parmo dharma or non-violence is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)

