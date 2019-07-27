Mahershala Ali to star in 'Ramy' season 2

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Actor-rapper Mahershala Ali is set to join Hulu's comedy 'Ramy' for its second season, which is scheduled to premiere in 2020.

The two-time Oscar winner and Emmy nominee will appear in a "special guest star role" and is said to be a "huge fan" of the series, according to Variety.

The actor won his first Oscar for best supporting actor in 'Moonlight' in 2016 and this year for 'Green Book.'

He was most recently seen in the third season of HBO's drama 'True Detective' for which he has earned an Emmy nomination and appeared in 'Alita: Battle Angel.'

'Ramy' features Ramy Hassan (Youssef) as a first-generation American who is residing in New Jersey. He is said to be on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided neighbourhood.

The second season will see Ramy finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to Islam.

Youssef has written and produced the series alongside Jerrod Carmichael, A24's Ravi Nandan, and co-creators Ari Katcher and Ryan Welch. (ANI)

