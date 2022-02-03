Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde's new film goes on floors

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Superstar Mahesh Babu has been roped in for a new project, tentatively titled 'SSMB28', along with actor Pooja Hedge in the lead role.

The muhurat pooja for the upcoming Trivikram directorial was held in a grand ceremony on Thursday.





While Mahesh Babu was not present at the event, his absence was completed by his wife and actor Namrata Shirodkar.



Regular shooting of the film will commence from April 2022.

The film is produced by S Radha Krishna under his banner Haarika & Hassine Creations. (ANI)

