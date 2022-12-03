Mahesh Babu resumes work post father Krishna's demise

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 (ANI): Weeks after the death of his father Krishna, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu returned to work on Saturday.

On Saturday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared the update.

"Back to work!! Pleasure working with you @sureshnatarajan.in! @mountaindewin," he wrote.

Mahesh Babu also shared a picture from the sets.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "wow..so happy to have you back."

"You never stop inspiring us..The grind shouldn't stop," another fan commented.

Mahesh's wife Namrata reacted to the image with fire emojis.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In November 2022, he lost his father Krishna. He died due to cardiac arrest.

In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi. (ANI)