Mahesh Babu's 'SSMB28' to be out on this date, check out first look poster

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): South superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years for his upcoming project 'SSMB28' and on Sunday he shared the release date and first look.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu treated fans with a new announcement.

Sharing the first look poster, he wrote, "13.01.2024!! #SaveTheDate."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqQNLUMP14E/



Mahesh looks quite intense in the coloured poster of the movie sporting glasses and it is all things intriguing.

Last year, taking to Twitter, the 'Haarika and Hassine Creations' shared a special announcement video and wrote, "The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug. Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023!"

Previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budgeted project.

Produced by S Radha Krishnan, the pre-production of the project has begun and the film will go on floors in August 2022 and is slated to release in Summer 2023.

The film also casts actor Pooja Hegde in the lead role, this marks her second collaboration with the 'Spyder' actor after their 2019 blockbuster hit 'Maharashi'. (ANI)

