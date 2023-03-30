Mahhi Vij tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actress Mahhi Vij has revealed she tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared her health update. She said that "this time around the strain is more severe than the previous one ."

She is also heartbroken as she has to stay away from her children to keep them safe.

" I am Covid Positive..Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don't take it easy. This covid is severe .Mask on #covid .Santize. Pray for my speedy recovery," Mahhi wrote.

She also dropped a video in which she talked about her health in detail.

"I had a lot of body pain, especially my bones were aching a lot. This COVID is worse than the previous one. I was feeling breathless for quite some days," Mahhi said.

After learning about Mahhi's COVID diagnosis, her fans and members from the television industry wished her a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon," actress Srishty Rode commented.

"Be strong and get well soon dear," actress Jaswir Kaur wrote.

Recently, Kirron Kher and Pooja Bhatt also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra health department officials informed that three people died due to COVID-19 infection in the state.

"A total of 483 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases in Maharashtra till March 29 is 2506," officials said.

The recovery rate in the state is currently standing at 98.15 per cent. Health officials also informed that RT-PCR tests are regularly being done at the airport."A total of 35639 patients were screened by RT-PCR at the airport, in which 43 have been found positive so far," officials said.

It has to be noted that four weeks ago, the positivity rate in Maharashtra was 1.05 per cent but currently it is standing at 6.15 per cent for the week (March 22 to March 28).

The districts of Solapur and Sangli are currently experiencing the maximum positivity rate in Covid 19 infections with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent respectively. (ANI)