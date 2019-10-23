Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan has a balanced approach towards #MeToo movement

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:50 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 23 (ANI): Mahira Khan has opened up about the #MeToo movement that gained momentum last year and has taken a rather balanced approach towards the campaign that brought many high-profile cases to the fore.
The Pakistani actor expressed angst on social media, referring to a case in which a college professor committed suicide after being wrongly accused of sexual assault, reported by The News International.
"It angers me that an innocent man would kill himself because of wrongly being accused and it boils my blood that another can roam around free after raping someone. Whether you misuse the #metoo movement or delay accountability on it, the result is the same -death," tweeted the 34-year-old actor.

The actor, while condemning the ones who falsely charge people of sexual harassment, also batted for speedy trials in genuine cases.
Mahira Khan made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2017 with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'. She was cast opposite megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who also produced the film.
Despite a few controversies on banning all Pakistani artists due to the tensions created after the 2016 Uri attack, the film was a modest success, minting over USD 39 million worldwide. (ANI)

