Reuben Selbyn and Maisie Williams (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Maisie Williams shares 'white party' from 'best friend' Sophie Turner's wedding

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Just a day after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched for the second time, Maisie Williams shared a picture from the rehearsal dinner on Friday stating that it was a "white party".
In the picture shared by the 22-year-old actor on Instagram, she is wearing a knee-length white blazer dress, paired with black boots.
The 'Game of Thrones' actor is posing with her boyfriend Reuben Selby, who looked dapper in a white jacket, shirt and white pants, paired with black boots.
Williams and Selby had color-coordinated heads with pink-streaked hair.
"White party for the bride and groom," the actor captioned the picture.

Williams and her 'GoT' co-star Turner are longtime friends, growing up together in the public eye while playing sisters Sansa and Arya Stark on the hit HBO series.
Not only did the best friends get similar tattoos to mark the day they were cast on the show, but Williams was one of Turner's two maids of honour for the big day.
The newly-wed recently opened up about her enduring bond with Williams in the July edition of Psychologies Magazine, People reported.
"Maisie has been the most wonderful friend to me over the years. We grew up together on Game of Thrones and we have shared so many things and talked about everything," she shared.
"We both leaned on each other during those times when we felt out of place and a little lost. It's been so good to have such a great friend like her around and we are still very close," she concluded.
Turner made the revelation about her unique bond with Williams, recently to Dark Phoenix costar Jessica Chastain in a video from Vogue Paris, People cited.
"My best friend Maisie, she and I have a very intense friendship, a friendship that I haven't had with any of my other girlfriends before. Maisie is definitely my protector and I'm hers, too. I know if anything happened -- especially if it was on Game of Thrones, which it never, ever would -- she'd go crazy and protect me. Maisie is my strong home," she said.
On the other hand, the feeling is mutual for Williams who told Glamour UK that Turner has "really helped" her over the years.
"Sophie knows too much about me to not be my friend," she shared.
"I can't tell you the number of times Sophie said, 'Go to therapy,' before I actually did. She really helped me through some messy breakups and some friend breakups. Whenever I'm like, 'I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,' Sophie is my point of call," she added. (ANI)

