Maisie Williams (image courtesy: Instagram)
Maisie Williams to star next in ''Two Weeks to Live'

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 19:44 IST

Washington D.C [USA], June 26 (ANI): After an impressive performance as 'Arya Stark' in 'Game of Thrones', Maisie Williams is all set to feature next in a Sky original comedy 'Two Weeks to Live.'
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series can be described as "a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong."
The digital series is penned by Gaby Hull and will be produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK.
The plot of the series revolves around Kim Noakes (played by Williams), "a strange young misfit who was just a little girl when her father died in murky circumstances"
Following his death, her mother whisked her away to a remote rural life of seclusion and bizarre survival techniques.
While in her childhood, "Kim sets out into the real world for the first time to begin a secret mission of honoring her father's memory," Sky said.
"Meanwhile, socially awkward Nicky isn't good at impressing girls, and when Kim walks into his and brother Dave's local pub, it sets in motion a chaotic series of events that puts all their lives in danger. Who would have thought a few drinks and an ill-judged prank could go so violently wrong?"
Williams expressed happiness over the upcoming series and said, "Looking forward to getting into something new, I think Two Weeks to Live has really great potential and I want to make something incredible with this wonderful team!" Williams said.
Jon Montague, director of comedy at Sky: said "With Maisie Williams leading from the front, Two Weeks to Live is to die for. Bold, British and very, very original, we can't wait to wow audiences with even more great comedy."
The series was given a perfect structure by Zai Bennett, managing director content at Sky, and Mountague.
Josh Cole is the commissioning editor, Sky. The series, to be executive produced by Phil Temple from Kudos, will begin filming later this year.
The forthcoming Sky originals include 'Catherine the Great' and 'Breeders with Martin Freeman.' (ANI)

