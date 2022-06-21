'Major' movie: UP CM Adityanath presents mementos to parents of Adivi Sesh, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Following the release of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic 'Major', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently met with the movie's lead star Adivi Sesh along with Unnikrishnan's parents to congratulate them on the film's success.

Adivi Sesh showed 10 minutes of the film to the CM and also invited him to watch the entire movie. They discussed it at length and Yogi Adityanath promised to spread the word and legacy of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to the world.



The CM congratulated them on making a great film and presented the actor and Major Sandeep's parents with a shawl and silver coin as a memento.







Speaking about the recent meeting, Adivi said, "I'm so overwhelmed with all the love that is pouring in for the film. People from all over the country are honouring Major Sandeep's memory and legacy and to us that is the biggest win. We recently met Yogi Adityanath ji and he had some wonderful things to say to me and Major Sandeep's parents. He presented us with a shawl and silver coin and also felt that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's legacy is one that the world deserves to honour."

Not too long ago, the actor had also met Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to discuss the plans for the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan fund that will help CDS and NDA aspirants from remote corners of the country to receive the training, guidance and funding to pursue their dreams of serving the nation.

The film revolves around Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life-fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai serial attacks.

'Major' has been directed by Sashi Karan Tikka. It was shot simultaneously in two languages - Telugu and Hindi. At the same time, it will be released in Malayalam as well.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are also a part of 'Major' which was released on June 3. (ANI)

