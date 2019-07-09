Joyce Bonelli (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Joyce Bonelli (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Makeup artist Joyce Bonelli attends Kanye West's Sunday service after parting ways with Kardashians

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Makeup artist Joyce Bonelli who parted ways with the Kardashian family a year back has reunited with them after she attended Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's most recent Sunday service.
"#GRADITUDEWEEKEND ... THANKYOUUUU for yet another spectacular weekend!! Thank You Kanye for bringing tears smiles and laughs to everyone with your magic!" he captioned a video of musicians at the service on Monday," she captioned the video.
The 37-year-old makeup artist also shared several pictures from the well-attended event.
"Sunday service Smith-Chella" she captioned a shot of the crowd outside the service on Instagram stories.
In the second picture, Bonelli can be seen in a pair of cutoff shorts, a denim jacket, tights, leopard boots and a sequined bra over a mesh brassiere. "Totally normal like my outfit lmfao," she wrote.
The former makeup artist which once worked for the Kardashian further elaborated on her whereabouts and wrote, "Sunday service in the middle of the mountains with The Smiths, Kanye and choir."
Us Weekly exclusively reported that the Kardashian-Jenner clan had split from Bonelli in June last year.
"The family doesn't speak to her anymore," a source told Us at the time. "She hasn't worked for them for months. They just stopped working with her because they didn't see it as a right fit anymore."
The Kardashians have also stopped following their former makeup artist on social media.
Bonelli told Us one month later when she parted ways with the family that things were a little more complicated than that, however: "I definitely have never been fired in my entire life," she said at that time. "And something personal happened to me that I wasn't OK with and that's what happened."
The makeup artist appeared to be on friendly terms with Kylie Jenner in August 2018 where she wished the star a 21st birthday and clapping back at haters. "I can say hbd to whoever I f--king feel like get over it," she wrote to a commenter. (ANI)

