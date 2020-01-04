Malaika Arora welcomes 2020 with Jennifer Lopez look

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Malaika Arora posted a look inspired by Jennifer Lopez on her social media account on Saturday and her fans showered praises on her desi J-Lo looks.

The style icon welcomed the new year as she dropped a couple of super-stylish photographs of hers from the latest photoshoot on Instagram. In these photos, the actress opted for a beige dress replete with sequin work. Her dress had a steep neckline with bishop sleeves and an inverted-V hem.

The 46-year-old, whose effortless glamour is untouched by the march of time, delighted her followers as she shared three such photographs on Instagram on Saturday that swayed the Internet away.

"Repost @manekaharisinghani with @get_repostBringing in 2020 like @malaikaaroraofficial in @thedollshousefashion Asstd by @aashipurohit2 x @gypsy.girl.worldGlam @divyachablani15 x @alpakhimani @vidhithakur," she captioned the post.



The picture of the photoshoot has the diva donned in a deep-neck golden sequin mini dress with bishop sleeves and matched to that with a headband and open wavy-hair.

The dusky makeup- and brown lips just added oomph to the whole outfit.

Added to the stunning ensemble, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl stole the limelight with her effortless attitude of slaying as she poses for the camera.

Scores of compliments poured in besides to the photographs as the online-commentators couldn't curb their excitement. (ANI)

