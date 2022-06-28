Malayalam actor Ambika Rao passes away, celebrities mourn her demise

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Actor Ambika Rao, best known for her roles in Malayalam projects, has passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Sharing the unfortunate news, Mohanlal took to his Facebook account and wrote, "RIP Ambika Rao (sic)."



As per reports, Ambika breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi on June 27. She was also undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

After learning about Ambika's death, several celebrities expressed their grief on social media.



"Rest in peace Ambika Chechi", actor Prithviraj Sukumaran posted on Instagram.



"Rest in everlasting peace Chechi! Ambika Rao", wrote actor Kunchacko Boban, who worked with Ambika in Virus.



Tovino Thomas, who also worked with her in Virus, shared her picture on Instagram and paid his condolences.



Ambika Rao, 58, is survived by her two sons, Rahul and Sohan. She started her career as an assistant director in the early 2000s. She worked under many seasoned filmmakers, including Balachandra Menon, Anwar Rasheed, Shafi and Vinayan. (ANI)

