Malayalam actor Mohanlal recalls working with Saroj Khan in 'Iruvar'

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): As the nation mourned the sudden demise of ace choreographer Saroj Khan, Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal on Friday recalled working with her for the movie 'Iruvar.'

The late dance master choreographed Mohanlal for the song 'Vennila Vennila' alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the Tamil movie released in 1997.

The seasoned actor addressed Khan as a "true legend".

"Saroj KhanJi was a true legend and I consider myself blessed to work with her for the song "Vennila Vennila ..." from the Movie 'Iruvar," the 60-year-old actor tweeted.

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, too, paid his respects and tribute to the legendary choreographer on Twitter. Saroj Khan was his first choreographer for the movie 'DADDY'

A known dancer himself, Arjun explained how much he admired Khan for her "incredible body of work"

"Saroj Ji ! A Legendary choreographer no more . She was my 1st choreographer ever in the movie " DADDY " . I have always admired her incredible body of work . A precious & a irreplaceable jewel in Indian Cinema," he tweeted.



Apart from a solo picture of Khan, the 37-year-old actor also shared two throwback pictures of him practicing dance.



"I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones . RIP #Sarojkhan ji," he further wrote.

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs.

Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.

The last rites of Saroj Khan will be performed at Malvani in Malad, Mumbai today. (ANI)

