Malayalam actors pay homage to GK Pillai

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): Veteran star GK Pillai's demise has left fans and members of the film and television industry in grief.

Paying her heartfelt condolences to Pillai, Aswathy, who played late actor's granddaughter in 'Kumkumapoovu', took to Instagram and wrote, "May your soul rest in peace."



She also posted a picture, in which she can be seen sharing smiles with Pillai.



Actor Kishor Satya, too, mourned the death of Pillai.

"It's the last day of the year and GK Pillai Chettan also chose to bid adieu on the very same day. Condolences," Satya posted on Instagram.



GK Pillai died at the age of 97 on Friday following age-related ailments. He had acted in more than 325 films and in many television serials. He started acting in films after serving in the Army for 12 years.

Pillai was active in film and television acting for 65 years. His first film was Snehaseema' (1954) and later he forayed into television serials with 'Kadamattathu Kathanar' his first serial. His memorable character in 'Kunkumapoovu' made him popular among TV viewers. (ANI)

