Malayalam short film 'Arikil' based on 'home quarantine' theme is winning hearts

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): Ernakulam District Administration, in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), released a short film that narrates the importance of following home quarantine guidelines.

The short film, titled 'Arikil' (Nearby), directed by Amruth Raj under the production house, Bun Omelette, is gaining attention among netizens following the return of expatriates to Kerala and other parts of the country.

The video surfaced on social media platforms and was shared by big names from the South Indian industry, including Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal, appreciating the initiative to spread awareness.

The six-minute and three-second long video chronicles the story of an NRI (Non-Resident Indian), returning home from abroad and how his family plans, arranges measures for him to follow home quarantine.

"IMA Kerala approached us to create a video explaining the importance of home quarantine," said Aaron Mathew, Co-Director of the film and founder of Bun Omelette.

"Getting one's priorities right during the COVID-19 pandemic is the underlying theme of the film. The film tries to capture the sentiments of each family member when they see their loved one after a long time," he said.

Aaron noted: "We ensured that the film emphasises the importance of social distancing especially when a family has elderly and children at home."

"Simple points like the family welcoming from a distance, the man taking off his shoes keeping them inside a plastic bag, and washing his hands with soap and water kept at the gate, all wherein mind while writing the script," he said.

"It was a Government project and there were budget constraints but all the actors and crew members were forthcoming to work as it was for a good cause, " Aaron added.

Dr. Junaid Rahman initiated this project for IMA, Kochi. The film was made with the support of the district units of the Directorate of Health Services and the National Health Mission.

'Arikil' showcases how families can still maintain the warmth, and bond while under home quarantine.

For instance, in one of the scenes in the film, the family members - the child, her mother, and grandparents - can be seen enjoying a jovial meal while chit-chatting with her father on a video call from the adjacent room, as they all have the meal simultaneously.

Actors Sunny Wayne, Tara Joseph, and child artiste Jess Sweejan, Neeraja Rajendran, and Rajendran played the main roles. Raam H. Puthran was the cinematographer, while dialogues were written by Sreejith Balagopal. (ANI)

