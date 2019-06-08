Malika Haqq, image courtesy, Instagram
Malika Haqq, image courtesy, Instagram

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis split after two years

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:57 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 8 (ANI): American actor and model Malika Haqq and rapper O.T Genasis have split after two years of dating.
According to E-News, the actor and the 31-year-old rapper first sparked romance rumours in the fall of 2017, just a few months after Haqq and Ortiz-Magro broke up.
"Single," Haqq bluntly wrote on Instagram on Friday morning, along with a picture of her wearing a white, peek-a-boo lace dress.

The "Bae" rapper is still mum on the split.
However, it was not difficult for the fans to move on from their relationship as the couple rarely posted pictures with each other, unlike before.
If one scroll down the rapper's Instagram page, he last shared pictures with Haqq in October 2018.
While the actor had last posted a photo with him in January.
A month before, the pair was invited to Kim Kardashian's grand Christmas party. Haqq clicked a picture with BFF Khloe Kardashian and her beau. "My best damn friends," she captioned her Instagram post.
Expressing her love for boyfriend Genasis, the model shared a heartfelt post in December. "I am always happier for you than you are for yourself. I'm proud of you. You deserve everything great that's happening to you & more... #BAE," she wrote on Instagram.
Before her relationship with the 'Cash on It' rapper, Malika dated Ortiz-Magro and rapper Chinx.
After she broke up with Ortiz-Magro in 2017, the reality TV personality told E! News that she is on a search hunt for a "lover."
"I think that I'm a lover that's looking for a lover and that's not going to be easy to find," she said. "It's not a quick, instantaneous thing and I just need to take my time." (ANI)

