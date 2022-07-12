Man climbs boom lift, goes full monty and asks spectators, "Are you entertained?"

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): A man on Monday climbed atop a construction crane near Washington Square Park in the US Capital city and stripped naked as a huge crowd gathered on the park's premises.

The man took public nudity to a whole new level as he put on a strip show for park-goers.

According to New York Post, the unidentified man even yelled at spectators, "Are you not entertained?" Looks like he is a Russell Crowe fan!

"Are you not entertained?" is Crowe's iconic line from the 2000 film "Gladiator".

The man was already shirtless when he climbed up the condor crane next to the arch. He stood atop its platform and removed his trunks while shouting gibberish and threatening to jump.



New York Post later reported that the naked man was ultimately brought down to safety and arrested at the scene, but not before hundreds gathered to watch the fiasco unfold. He moved steadily closer to the edge of the stage throughout his soaring strip-tease, threatening to jump numerous times. Spectators begged him to move away from the edge as police and firefighters arrived on the scene.

First responders inflated a huge airbag for him to fall on, in case he jumped or fell. Later, they managed to convince the crane operator to lower the condor so they could safely catch and restrain him.

Well, this isn't the first time someone stripped it all off at the park. New York Post reports that in summer 2020, a naked homeless man who proclaimed to be "Jesus" took up residence in the park's drained fountain. (ANI)