'Man vs Wild' with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi creates history

Mumbai (Maharashtra), Aug 22 (ANI): The special edition of Discovery Channel's popular show -- Man Vs Wild -- featuring Prime Minister Modi with adventurer Bear Grylls lived up to its billing to emerge as the TV show of the year.

The show on Discovery Network created history by garnering the highest slot viewership (on active channels) with 3.69 million impressions, according to Discovery Channel.

The premiere slot performance grew an astonishing 50 times giving an unprecedented 93 per cent channel share to Discovery Channel among the infotainment genre3, Discovery Channel quoted BARC India as a source.

The premiere delivered the highest ever sampling in the infotainment genre. The premiere of the show on August 12 on Discovery Channel rewrote the rules of the infotainment genre emerging as the highest ever rated-show in the history of the genre in India garnering 6.9 million impressions.

"The historic edition of 'Man Vs Wild' made a larger point about the importance of wildlife conservation and sensitised people about environmental change. In that sense, it was much more than a TV show," said Megha Tata, Managing Director - South Asia, Discovery. (ANI)

