Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrema still friends post breakup

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 7 (ANI): Singer-actress Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama are proving that exes can be good friends!

Moore and Valderrama ran into each other this weekend at the 10th anniversary Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which took place at Will Rogers State Historic Park, reported E! News.

The duo, who dated in the early 2000s for two years were more than happy to run into each other.

The 35-year-old Moore shared a selfie of the two on her Instagram Story and captioned it as "Ran into this guy. [heart emoji] you, @wildervalderrama."

Valderrama also reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story and added, "Always a joy seeing you my sweet @mandymooremm! [heart emoji] you too."

The 39-year-old was also spotted walking hand in hand with another woman at the party.

It's good to see that the former pair still get along so well, despite their previous relationship. The two ran into each other last year--at the same event--where they also shared a sweet selfie of Valderrama kissing Moore on the cheek, reported the outlet.

While Moore is happily married to musician Taylor Goldsmith, Valderrama is apparently single. (ANI)

