Maniesh Paul to return as host for upcoming season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor and TV presenter Maniesh Paul, who was last seen starring in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', is all set to return as host for the upcoming 10th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' will be making its grand comeback on television after 5 years hiatus with its illustrious panel of judges, which includes Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi and a star-studded line-up of contestants.



Speaking about his hosting gig, Maniesh said, "It gives me immense joy to rejoin hands with COLORS for Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa which is a milestone in my career and which holds a very special place in my heart. Now, that the show is making a grand comeback and I have been bestowed with the opportunity to reunite with my on-screen family- Madhuri Dixit ma'am and Karan Johar sir, I am nothing but excited."

"Coming back to Jhalak is like a homecoming for me, bringing back some very special memories and at the same time providing a chance to create new ones, with the addition of Nora Fatehi to the panel. Continuing the tradition of talent, entertainment and fun, I am looking forward to joining the sets and witnessing the stellar line-up of contestants," he added.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 10 is set to premiere on September 3 at 8:00 pm on Colors TV. (ANI)

