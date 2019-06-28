Michael Jackson with Manish Malhotra (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Michael Jackson with Manish Malhotra (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Manish Malhotra shares anecdote of meeting Michael Jackson

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 23:25 IST

New Delhi (India), June 28 (ANI): A tad late, fashion designer Manish Malhotra recalled late pop icon Michael Jackson on his 10th death anniversary and shared an anecdote of his catch-up with the king of pop.
Even before Manish launched his fashion label, he gifted one of his own creations to the pop star which the latter wore to an awards show, the designer recalled.
Sharing an old picture with Jackson on Instagram, Manish reminisced his fanboy moment and wrote, "Years ago before I had launched Manish Malhotra label. I had the honour of meeting the great Micheal Jackson."
He continued, "I had designed a smart cut sherwani with trousers and a shawl with Indian Embroidery art .. not only did he wear the outfit he also thanked me on stage at the Bollywood Awards USA which became a memorable moment for me."

Jackson donned the Sherwani and walked up to the stage of Bollywood Awards 1999.
June 26 marked a decade of losing Michael Jackson who died of an anaesthetic propofol and sedatives' overdose in 2009.
Tiger Shroff who is known for his smooth dance moves also paid a tribute to the legend in a dance video where added Jackson's twist to a Bollywood song.
To mark Jackson's death anniversary, a documentary 'Killing Michael Jackson' was also released some days back which features three US detectives who led the original investigation into the pop singer's death in 2009.
The film shows fresh perspectives and exclusive audio-taped interviews with both Conrad Murray, Jackson's physician, and witnesses.
'Killing Michael Jackson' also explores the pop singer's and Murray's co-dependent relationship and examine the extent of his accountability over the death of the singer. (ANI)

