'Mann Ki Baat' marks 100 episodes: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty laud PM Modi's programme

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebs like Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty attended the screening of PM Modi's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Madhuri Dixit said, "He (PM Modi) is taking out time to understand the problems of common people. This is amazing. He is reaching out to people in small towns and villages who are doing such good work and people are not aware of it. So he is bringing such people in front of all the citizens and they are getting global recognition which is amazing. I'm sure it's going to inspire a lot of youngsters."

Actor Shahid Kapoor said, "Modi ji wanted to stay connected with the people, I think that's the sign of a great leader. All the greatest leaders in history, whether it be Kings or Prime Ministers have always stayed connected to the people. There cannot be a deeper connection than this, to be able to speak your mind and listen to people's words, to be able to convey your words to them. I felt very fortunate that I was invited here. It's a privilege to be here."



Director and producer Rohit Shetty said, "I felt inspired, if one leader can show us the right path, then there is nothing impossible. When I was watching I felt how lucky we are that we have such an inspirational leader whom people listen to, from whom they are inspired, which is very rare."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that his radio programme is the "Mann Ki Baat" of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

The Prime Minister said he received thousands of letters and messages from the people and was "swept away by emotions" while reading them. He said that the people of the country have to be congratulated for the 100th episode of his monthly radio programme that began on October 3, 2014.

"Today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have got thousands of letters, lakhs of messages. I have tried to go through more and more of them. I got emotional while reading your letters on many occasions, was swept away by emotions, and then held myself. You have congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our countrymen deserve to be congratulated. Mann Ki Baat is the 'Mann Ki Baat of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions," PM Modi said.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. (ANI)

