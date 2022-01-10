Many attempts made to humiliate me: Malayalam actor Bhavana Menon on her alleged sexual assault case

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 10 (ANI): Five years after she was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Kerala, Malayalam actor Bhavana Menon, on Monday, took to social media to speak about the humiliation she has faced over the years.

"This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me. Though I am not the one who has committed the crime, there have been many attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate me. But at such times I have had some who stepped forward to keep my voice alive," she wrote on Instagram.



The attack on Bhavana reportedly took place in 2017 when she was returning to Kochi after a shooting assignment on the outskirts of the city. Her vehicle was allegedly waylaid, and she was abducted by a criminal gang in a closed van.

On Sunday, the Crime Branch wing of Kerala Police registered a case against actor Dileep and five others for allegedly threatening investigation officers in the sexual assault case of the actress in which he is also an accused.

Bhavana's post came after the particular recent development in the case.



In the post, Bhavana stated that she will not give up and will continue fighting.

"Now when I hear so many voices speak up for me I know that I am not alone in this fight for justice. To see justice prevail, to get wrongdoers punished and to ensure no one else goes through such an ordeal again, I shall continue this journey. For all those who are standing with me - a heartfelt thank you for your love," she concluded.

After seeing Bhavana's post, many social media users and members from the film industry lauded the former for her bravery.

Sharing Bhavana's post on his Instagram account, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "courage".



"You know who stands tallest? This lady who has been steadfast in her fight. #BhavanaMenon you're a rockstar. More power to you, lady," a social media user tweeted.

Bhavana is married to producer Naveen. (ANI)

