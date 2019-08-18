Marcel Monkey from 'Friends' is ruling small screens with 'Y: The Last Man'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Remember Ross Geller's iconic Marcel Monkey from 'Friends'? Yes, it is still around and is winning over hearts with her performance on the small screens!

Katie is actually a female monkey but is starring as a male in a new television adaption of the novel 'Y: The Last Man' alongside actor Barry Keoghan, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

When John Landgraf, FX network CEO, saw Marcel on the show, he instantly recognised her. Discussing the same with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "I recognize Jennifer Aniston, I recognize Courteney Cox and I recognize that monkey!"

"There's nothing like a really experienced actor who knows how to hit their marks!" he added.

The story of the show follows Keoghan as Yorick Brown who is the last surviving man on Earth.

He is set out on a mission to find out why the male population has been wiped out. His primate companion, Ampersand (Katie), is the only other male mammal to have survived the plague on the planet.

Katie's trainer confirmed her age and said that she is in her late 20s and being a capuchin monkey, she can live up to 40 years of age.

The iconic monkey couldn't have skipped people's gaze and as soon as it happened, people on Twitter started sharing their glee on recognising her.

One user compared her to the legendary actor Meryl Streep and tweeted, "I mean she's Meryl Streep of her field. Who else is it gonna be?" (ANI)

