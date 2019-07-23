Markella Kavenagh to star in 'Lord of the Rings'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Actor Markella Kavenagh is the first star to join the cast of Amazon's highly-anticipated 'Lord of the Rings' series.

Although the details of Kavenagh's character are being kept under wraps, according to sources, she will be playing a character named Tyra, reported Variety.

Kavenagh is known for starring in the sequel series of the Australian film 'Romper Stomper' as well as for roles in the shows 'Picnic at Hanging Rock' and 'The Cry'.

The upcoming series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay. In addition, 'Game of Thrones' alum Bryan Cogman has signed on as a consultant on the project with 'Jurrasic World: Fallen Kingdom' helmer J.A. Bayona set to direct multiple episodes of the much-awaited show.

Little is known about the series beyond the fact it will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Fellowship of the Ring'. The show's official Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with the two messages: "One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie," as well as "Welcome to the Second Age."

In the Tolkien mythology, the Second Age was the time in which the Rings of Power, including Sauron's One Ring, came into existence.

Variety reported in November 2017 that a 'Lord of the Rings' series was in the works at Amazon, with the streaming service announcing a multi-season production commitment shortly thereafter.

The series will be produced by Amazon Studios along with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema, a division of Warner Bros. Entertainment. (ANI)

