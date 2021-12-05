Martha Stewart confirms she's dating someone

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): American TV personality and businesswoman Martha Stewart has confirmed that she has a new love interest in her life, but didn't reveal who.

According to Fox News, during a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Stewart was asked about her love life by host Andy Cohen.

When asked if she was seeing anyone, Stewart answered "no." However, she quickly clarified saying, "I shouldn't say no. I mean yes, but I'm not going to tell you."



Stewart's admission came after the two talked about her infamous thirst trap photo the celebrity chef shared in the summer of 2020. Stewart revealed she got "quite a few" men in her direct messages following that post. However, she didn't take any of them up on their offers.

Stewart previously said she had to "ignore all of them" because she is a "busy person." She said, "I got so many proposals and so many propositions. But I had to ignore all of them. I'm a very busy person."

Late last year, Stewart said that the sultry snap was an accident. "I took a pool selfie photo by mistake," she explained in an interview with People magazine, adding, "I was trying to take a picture of the beautiful turquoise planter at the end of the pool, but the camera was on me, so I just snapped it. It looked so good, so I posted it."

In the photo, Stewart could be seen lounging by the pool wearing frosty pink lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, and mascara, with slightly puckered lips and her head cocked back. (ANI)

