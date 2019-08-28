Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan among others to launch 'Filmmaker Mode' in TV sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Some of Hollywood's noted filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins and Rian Johnson have come together to introduce a brand new TV setting- the 'filmmaker mode'.

For this, these directors have joined hands with UHD Alliance, a coalition whose members include Hollywood studios and consumer electronics manufacturers. The new setting is aimed at protecting a filmmaker's creative intent, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move comes amid the growing concern in the production community which states that filmmaker's creative decisions that are made during production and postproduction aren't always what is being shown.

"Filmmaker Mode" is thus directed at giving viewers a consistent, cinematic representation of images in the form that the filmmakers intended, in terms of colour, contrast, aspect ratio and frame rates.

Rian Johnson, director of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in an announcement explained the new mode and pointed to the fact that 'Filmmaker Mode' offers "a single button that lines up the settings so it works for the benefit of the movie and not against it."

Similar to this, a 'Netflix Mode' was also introduced last year to maintain creative intent on the streamer's series, on selected TV models. (ANI)

