A still from 'The Irishman', Image courtesy: Instagram

Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to close London Film Festival 2019

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 21:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's highly-anticipated film 'The Irishman' will close this year's BFI London Film Festival.
The film starring huge names like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will have its international premiere in London on the fest's closing night on October 13, reported Variety.
The event is expected to be attended by the cast members as well as Scorsese.
"This picture was many years in the making," the Oscar-winning director said.
"It's a project that Robert De Niro and I started talking about a long time ago, and we wanted to make it the way it needed to be made. It's also a picture that all of us could only have made at this point in our lives. We're all very excited to be bringing 'The Irishman' to London," he added.
The upcoming Netflix drama reunites Scorsese with his 'Gangs of New York' screenwriter Steve Zaillian, who has adapted it from Charles Brandt's novel 'I Heard You Paint Houses'.
De-aging technology has been used to take years off of De Niro and Pacino. In addition to the gala premiere in London, there will be simultaneous preview screenings of the upcoming film in movie theatres across the UK.
The flick chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and also explores the hidden corridors of organised crime and its connections to mainstream politics.
The film will release in select theatres and on Netflix later this year.
Scorsese's movie, which has a budget of about USD 160 million, will have its world premiere as the opening film at the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27, ahead of the London fest.
The latter has already announced 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' as its opening film.
The 63rd BFI London Film Festival will start on October 2 and wrap up on October 13. (ANI)

