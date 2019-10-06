Marvel logo
Marvel logo

Marvel all set to relaunch 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 2020 is going to be a year full of surprises for the Marvel fans! Three new comic book series were unveiled at New York Comic-Con recently.
The company announced relaunches for the comic book adventures of some of the most iconic characters including Thor, Iron Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy during its 'Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing' panel at New York Comic-Con recently, reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Following the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's long-running 'Thor' storyline with the final issue of 'King Thor' this December, fan-favourite 'Venom' writer Donny Cates and 'Deadpool' artist Nic Klein will launch a new series, titled 'Thor', as a new danger threatens Asgard once again.
Cates' new duty for 'Thor' means that he'll be stepping down from his current post as 'Guardians of the Galaxy' writer, leading to a relaunch of that title as well.
Writer of the acclaimed 'Immortal Hulk', Al Ewing, will take up the reins alongside Friendly Neighbourhood 'Spider-Man' artist Juann Cabal, as the Guardians have to return from retirement to keep the galaxy safe from a threat: the Gods of Olympus, reborn with a new mission to bring war to the cosmos.
While both Thor and the Guardians are receiving new series with new creative teams and new storylines, 'Iron Man's' new series is something altogether different: Iron Man 2020 sees Dan Stott and Christos Gage continue as writers of the character from their 'Tony Stark: Iron Man' series, and continue the long-running storyline of an artificial intelligence rebellion, but two things are all-new, instead.
Firstly, Pete Woods (DC's Red Hood) in onboard for the project as an artist, and secondly, there's a new character under the helmet: Arno Stark, Tony's adoptive brother.
The panel also announced Marvels X, an upcoming six-issue series acting as a prequel to the cult Earth X trilogy, with writers Alex Ross and Jim Krueger returning and artist Velibor Stanojevic taking the place of original trilogy artist Doug Braithwaite. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:12 IST

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like things between singer Miley Cyrus and musician Cody Simpson are heating up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

B-Town celebrities show up Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Taapsee meets Vice President Naidu, shares her 'Saand Ki Aankh'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter in her upcoming flick -- Saand Ki Aankh -- met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:46 IST

Sia reveals she is suffering from neurological disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Sia has an update on her health that she is not only suffering from chronic pain but also neurological disease.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:09 IST

Cardi B and T.I. to find next big hip-hop star

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Pop-icons Cardi B and T.I. are all set to find America's next big hip-hop star.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:47 IST

Kylie Jenner shoots video of Stormi wearing Travis Scott's shirt

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has gifted her and rapper Travis Scott's daughter Stormi a swing set.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:32 IST

Robert Pattinson works hard to get into character for 'The Lighthouse'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Robert Pattinson who is known to ace every role he takes up, is leaving no stone unturned to get into character for his upcoming film 'The Lighthouse'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:59 IST

Andy Dick charged with groping driver

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Comedian and actor Andy Dick has been charged with allegedly groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:53 IST

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of baby Psalm West

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never shy away from sharing pictures and videos of her adorable kids. This time she shared a sweet video of Psalm West gazing sweetly up at her while lounging on his back.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:28 IST

Chrissy Teigen faces criticism for her new tattoo

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen faced backlash on Thursday when she flaunted her new tattoo on social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:03 IST

Newlyweds Justin and Hailey look smoking hot in ad campaign

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin who tied the knot recently are heating up their first-ever ad campaign together!

Read More
iocl