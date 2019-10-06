Marvel all set to relaunch 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 2020 is going to be a year full of surprises for the Marvel fans! Three new comic book series were unveiled at New York Comic-Con recently.

The company announced relaunches for the comic book adventures of some of the most iconic characters including Thor, Iron Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy during its 'Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing' panel at New York Comic-Con recently, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the conclusion of writer Jason Aaron's long-running 'Thor' storyline with the final issue of 'King Thor' this December, fan-favourite 'Venom' writer Donny Cates and 'Deadpool' artist Nic Klein will launch a new series, titled 'Thor', as a new danger threatens Asgard once again.

Cates' new duty for 'Thor' means that he'll be stepping down from his current post as 'Guardians of the Galaxy' writer, leading to a relaunch of that title as well.

Writer of the acclaimed 'Immortal Hulk', Al Ewing, will take up the reins alongside Friendly Neighbourhood 'Spider-Man' artist Juann Cabal, as the Guardians have to return from retirement to keep the galaxy safe from a threat: the Gods of Olympus, reborn with a new mission to bring war to the cosmos.

While both Thor and the Guardians are receiving new series with new creative teams and new storylines, 'Iron Man's' new series is something altogether different: Iron Man 2020 sees Dan Stott and Christos Gage continue as writers of the character from their 'Tony Stark: Iron Man' series, and continue the long-running storyline of an artificial intelligence rebellion, but two things are all-new, instead.

Firstly, Pete Woods (DC's Red Hood) in onboard for the project as an artist, and secondly, there's a new character under the helmet: Arno Stark, Tony's adoptive brother.

The panel also announced Marvels X, an upcoming six-issue series acting as a prequel to the cult Earth X trilogy, with writers Alex Ross and Jim Krueger returning and artist Velibor Stanojevic taking the place of original trilogy artist Doug Braithwaite. (ANI)

