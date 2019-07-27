Marvel drops heartbreaking deleted scene from 'Avengers: Endgame'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): Fans have not gotten over the void that 'Avengers: Endgame' left in their life, and the creators released one scene that did not make it to the final movie.

Ahead of 'Avengers: Endgame' digital release Marvel Cinematic Universe released a deleted scene which will surely make you cry.

The heartbreaking scene shared by USA Today shows what happened right after Tony Stark sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos.

In the scene, Stark is taking his last breath after having a mammoth fight with the movie's villain Thanos.

The one-minute-36-second scene starts with teary-eyed Pepper Potts planting one last kiss on Tony's Cheek. Then in an unseen moment, Hawkeye bends a knee as a mark of respect followed by other Avengers who too take a knee.

Black Panther and Captain Marvel can be seen paying their respects too, followed by Peter Quill, Valkyrie and Nebula.

Scott Lang bends a knee, as is Captain America and Thor. Alan Silvestri's heroic theme plays in the background for Tony as Avengers pay their respect.

At last, Doctor Strange too pays his respect. What is most surprising is Gamora's appearance who was thought to have died in another timeline.

The scene is somewhat similar to HBO's uber-popular show 'Game of Thrones' scene in which people bend the knee to show support towards their ruler.

Recently, 'Avengers; Endgame' dethroned 'Avatar' that was dominating the box office for 10 years, to become the biggest movie in the history. (ANI)