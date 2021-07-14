Marvel's 'Loki' to return for second season at Disney+

Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): Disney+ has renewed the insanely popular Marvel television series 'Loki' for a second season.

The announcement was made during the end credits of the sixth episode and season one finale on Wednesday.

The credits revealed a case file with a red stamp reading, "Loki will return in season 2." No additional details about the upcoming season were shared.



The live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars actor Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the fan-favourite 'Avengers' villain Loki.

The storyline picks up after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' and follows Loki, the God of Mischief, as he steps out of his brother Thor's shadow. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant also star in the show, reported People magazine.

In June, Disney CEO Bob Chapek called 'Loki' Disney+'s biggest premiere yet. The MCU show also makes history with Marvel's first openly bisexual lead character.



In episode three of 'Loki', Hiddleston's titular character opened up about his sexuality during a conversation with a female timeline-hopping variant named Sylvie. While discussing romantic partners, Sylvie asked the villain, "How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince."

"A bit of both. I suspect the same as you," Loki replied.

Following the episode's release, series director Kate Herron confirmed and celebrated on Twitter that the scene established Loki as the MCU's first openly bisexual character.

"From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," she wrote.

She added, "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu."

The first season of 'Loki', which premiered on June 11, is available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

'Loki' is the third of Marvel's scripted TV series to debut on Disney+. The first, 'WandaVision', ended with an episode that was labeled as a series finale. The Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany series also scored 23 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, second overall, an impressive showing for Marvel's first foray, in the limited series category.

Marvel's second offering, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', is billed as an ongoing drama series (it collected five Emmy nominations in the category on Tuesday). That series leads into the next Captain America movie as Marvel continues to move seamlessly between television and film as it connects the MCU to Disney+ originals.

Marvel's next Disney+ series will be the animated 'What If' (August 11). 'Hawkeye' is due in late 2021, with several other Marvel scripted originals including 'She-Hulk', 'Moon Knight', 'Iron Heart', 'Secret Invasion', 'Wakanda' to name a few also in various stages of development. (ANI)

