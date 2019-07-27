Mary J. Blige (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Mary J. Blige to cast in final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal'

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:10 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will star next in the sixth and final season of 'Power: The final Betrayal,' which will air on Starz.
According to Deadline, the singer is the first one to be roped in for the series. Executive producers Courtney Kemp and Curtis Jackson revealed today near the end of the TCA mega-panel for the Starz flagship series.
"Today we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power," said Kemp. "Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters," Kemp added.
"This is probably going to be the most exciting thing that will happen to me this year," the multi-Grammy and Oscar nominee told the TCA audience in her surprise appearance.
"I've known so many Tashas, I've known so many Ghosts. I've dated so many Ghosts," the 80 Mary J. Blige million album seller declared while introducing characters from the previous seasons including Hardwick and co-star Naturi Naughton. "I'm a huge fan for life, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."
While the planning that involved the name of the character for the next season was first exclusively revealed by Deadline last October when Kemp inked a lucrative new overall deal with Starz's parent company Lionsgate.
"Our season finale is probably the biggest swing of my writing life," Kemp told the crowd of the 15-episode supersized final season.
The premiere of the sixth season will take place at Madison Square Garden, just five days before the season debut on Starz. (ANI)

