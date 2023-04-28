"Master has delivered": Siddharth roots for Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Actor Siddharth is super excited about veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', which hit the theatres on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared the film's poster and wrote, "The master has delivered. Let the records tumble! Don't miss the epic finale! Ponniyin Selvan-2..what a historic moment for Tamil Cinema and our culture."





Actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second installment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest is expected to be told in the second part.

The team recently held promotional events across different states.

"Thank you for your support and appreciation. We truly hold very dear to our hearts the incredible response you gave to our movie. We are equally excited as much as each and every one of you is for April 28 to see 'PS-2'. Thank you so much but first I would like to thank Mani Garu, my Mani Garu," Aishwarya said at one of the events. (ANI)

