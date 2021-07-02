'MasterChef Australia' season 13 releases in Indian languages

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): The latest edition of the popular culinary show, 'MasterChef Australia', is now available for Indian viewers in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

People can watch season 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Disney_Hotstar.jpg" alt="" class="img-responsive">

For the unversed, 'MasterChef Australia' is currently being judged by esteemed judges from the culinary world - Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Indian origin contestant Depinder Chhibber was also a part of the ongoing show.



"Food has been a very special and personal part of my life since a very young age, as I learnt how to cook from my parents who gave me their passion for different cuisines. Being in the MasterChef Kitchen was a dream come true for me. I couldn't be happier that MasterChef Australia Season 13 will be more accessible to millions in India through Disney+ Hotstar VIP," Dipender said.

"I hope to continue to cook a lot more dishes inspired by Indian flavours and am thrilled that viewers will be able to see their food being celebrated on a global stage," he added.

According to Disney+ Hotstar's spokesperson, the aim of telecasting the show in India is to 'reach a wider audience who can enjoy the iconic cooking show in a language of their choice'.

"'MasterChef Australia' is more than just a cooking reality show, and has been hugely popular among the Indian audiences. By localising MasterChef Australia and releasing it in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we aim to reach a wider audience who can enjoy the iconic cooking show in a language of their choice," the spokesperson said.

"With food and reality drama, 'MasterChef Australia' Season 13 has elements that make it universally appealing. Expanding its accessibility is part of our endeavour to bring the top international titles to Indian audiences," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

