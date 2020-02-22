May this night become exuberant awakening for you: Sadhguru on Maha Shivratri

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, prominent spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday extended his wishes and expressed on "allowing the natural forces to prompt your ultimate nature".

Extending his wishes, he said, "Maha Shivratri is an opportunity to allow the natural forces to prompt you towards your ultimate nature. May this night become an exuberant awakening for you."

The night's unique planetary positions produce tremendous physical and spiritual benefits for one who remains awake keeping the spine erect.

The festival of Maha Shivratri which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country.

The festival celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of the marriage, Lord Shiva had a very diverse group of acquaintances including Hindu gods, goddesses, animals and demons escorting him to the house of the goddess.

The duo of Shiv and Shakti is considered to be the epitome of love, power and togetherness. The festival marking the initiation of their bond - 'Maha Shivratri' - is celebrated with great fervour across India. (ANI)

