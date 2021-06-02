Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' guest hosting debut gets rave reviews

Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Following her first night as the guest host of the classic game show 'Jeopardy!', former 'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik received rave reviews from viewers for her debut gig.

According to Fox News, Mayim is the latest in a long list of celebrity guest hosts on the latest season of the popular game show following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek, who died in November of 2020 following a lengthy battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

On Memorial Day, Bialik became the second woman to host the show following a stint by Katie Couric earlier this year. The actor and neuroscientist called the opportunity an "immense honor" for an academic like herself in the lead-up to her debut Monday, a sentiment she doubled down on during her first night.

At the beginning of the show, Bialik said, "It is an incredible honor to guest host Jeopardy. I was raised in a very creative and academic family, but it wasn't until high school that I fell in love with science, and that love led me to a Ph.D. in neuroscience. I so appreciate that 'Jeopardy!' is a show that tests all aspects of intellect and allows the brightest minds to shine."

It didn't take long before viewers took to Twitter to praise her on her first night behind the infamous podium.

"Oh, I definitely like Mayim Bialik as a Jeopardy host," one user wrote.



"Mayim Bialik being great as a Jeopardy! host should surprise pretty much no one," another added.

"Mayim Bialik is doing great! Smart, controlled and confident. One of the best cohosts by far. #Jeopardy," a third wrote.

"Awww! I love Mayim Bialik as the host of #Jeopardy. Of course she'd be great. She's sweet, personable and very smart," another added.

Bialik, who rarely watches her own performances, took to Twitter herself following the episode to share her thoughts on the experience.

Joking, she said, "I watched myself and had all sorts of criticisms. My kids were like 'what's with your voice?' and, first of all, that was me trying to put on my best 'Jeopardy!' voice. I was trying to sound friendly and cerebral."

She went on to note that she filmed her 'Jeopardy!' episodes right after wrapping her sitcom 'Call Me Kat' and jokingly apologized to her doctor for exacerbating her "vocal burnout."

As per Fox News, Bialik will continue as guest host of 'Jeopardy!' for the next two weeks, wrapping up on June 11. Reports suggest that the show will match the contestant's daily winning with a donation to The National Alliance for Mental Illness, a charity that Bialik herself chose. (ANI)

