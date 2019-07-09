Megan Rapinoe quotes rapper Nipsey Hussle in celebratory World Cup post

Washington D.C.[USA], July 8 (ANI): American soccer player Megan Rapinoe mentioned late rapper Nipsey Hussle while celebrating United States' record fourth Women's World Cup title.

According to Page Six, the pink-haired US Women's soccer team captain quoted the slain artist's 2018 track 'Hussle and Motivate' in an Instagram post where she can be seen smiling while holding the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards.

"Ain't really trip on the credit, I just paid all of my dues, I just respected the game, now my name all in the news Trippin' on all of my moves, quote me on this, got a lot more to prove," she captioned the post.



The caption was written in reference to how the 34-year-old soccer player, grabbed worldwide attention on and off the field -- including for declaring she wouldn't "f--ing" go to the White House if her team won the World Cup.

The player was celebrating the trophies for her role as the championship's best goal scorer and player after netting a penalty in the 2-0 Finals win against the Netherlands.

Her post concluded with a mention of Hussle's Instagram handle, and the hashtag #tmc, a reference to his motto "The Marathon Continues."

The Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist was just 33-years-old when he was gunned down in March in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. (ANI)

