Megastar Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): Two days after being admitted to hospital due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday got discharged from Apollo Hospital here.

The 70-year-old actor's blood pressure has been stabilised, and he is known to be feeling much better.

"In view of his improved medical condition, Rajinikanth is being discharged from the hospital today. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better," a statement from Apollo Hospitals read.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shoot halted after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

While the superstar tested negative, a couple of people from the sets of the film had tested positive for coronavirus, following which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

It is to mention that Rajinikanth is expected to launch a political party in January 2021. Actor-turned-politician's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections. (ANI)