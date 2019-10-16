Meghan confirms Archie has inherited Prince Harry's red hair

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Prince Archie seems turning out to be a mini form of Prince Harry.

During the royal couple's recent outing to the annual Well Child Awards for honouring ill children and their caregivers, the conversation turned towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy, as reported by People.

Meghan revealed during the discussion that the little prince has inherited his father's red hair. "You can see it in his eyebrows," she said.

Harry and Meghan were in conversation with Milly Sutherland and her mother Angela who were present at the event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. It was then when the mother-daughter duo asked if Archie too has red hair.

"Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows," Angela said. "Harry said he'd had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less." (ANI)

