Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Meghan Markle

Meghan confirms Archie has inherited Prince Harry's red hair

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:35 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Prince Archie seems turning out to be a mini form of Prince Harry.
During the royal couple's recent outing to the annual Well Child Awards for honouring ill children and their caregivers, the conversation turned towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy, as reported by People.
Meghan revealed during the discussion that the little prince has inherited his father's red hair. "You can see it in his eyebrows," she said.
Harry and Meghan were in conversation with Milly Sutherland and her mother Angela who were present at the event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. It was then when the mother-daughter duo asked if Archie too has red hair.
"Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is, you can see it in his eyebrows," Angela said. "Harry said he'd had no hair for five months, but Meghan told him she had taken him to the playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:46 IST

Lady Gaga to re-release 'Artpop' without R. Kelly's song

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga's studio album 'Artpop' just got a little shorter. The star removed disgraced singer R. Kelly's track 'Do What U Want' from her album.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:55 IST

Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel blessed with baby boy!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): It's a boy! Supermodel Miranda Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel welcomed their second child, a son.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:52 IST

Madhuri Dixit showers birthday wishes on Hema Malini

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most charming actors, Hema Malini on her 71st birthday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:29 IST

Dave, Odette Annable part ways after nine years of marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Actors Dave Annable and Odette Annable called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 12:27 IST

Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski team up for 'Imaginary Friends'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Actors Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinki are teaming up for the upcoming fantasy-comedy 'Imaginary Friends'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:33 IST

Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' crosses Rs 50 crore mark in India

New Delhi (India), Oct 16 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix's latest outing 'Joker' is proving to be a winner. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, is performing remarkably well at the box office and has crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:39 IST

Kevin Smith defends Marvel movies after Martin Scorsese's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): When Martin Scorsese recently said that Marvel movies are "not cinema", the legendary filmmaker incited a lot of rage. A number of stars called out Scorsese for his comments and actor-director Kevin Smith is the latest one to offer his perspective on the ongoing co

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:58 IST

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable':...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): 'Avengers' actor Scarlett Johansson is totally up for an all-women Marvel movie stating that any such film would be "explosive and unstoppable."

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:33 IST

'Friends' reunite as Jennifer Aniston joins Instgram

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): The 'Friends' have reunited on Instagram as Jennifer Aniston has finally made her debut on the platform!

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 21:12 IST

3 women accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Days after being charged for a fresh case of alleged sexual assault, three more women have accused Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. of sexual misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:57 IST

World Mathematics Day: Films that captured love for numbers

New Delhi (India), Oct 15 (ANI): "This World Mathematics Day, celebrating the woman who made math fun," wrote Vidya Balan as she released a new teaser of her upcoming film 'Shakuntala Devi- Human Computer' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:35 IST

Michael Jackson was 'mentally ill', Elton John claims in his memoir

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): Although singer-songwriter Elton John was friends with the late pop icon Michael Jackson, he has made some startling revelations about the latter including that he was "mentally ill", in his memoir titled 'Me'.

Read More
iocl