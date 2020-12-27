Meghan, Harry creating Christmas traditions - without royal family

Washington [US], December 27 (ANI): Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second Christmas away from the royal family, creating their Christmas "traditions" in California.

According to Page Six, the couple and 18-month-old son Archie spent last Christmas in a rental in Canada, but now they've settled into their USD 14.65 million Montecito home, People Magazine reported.

"It's Harry's second Christmas away from England, and Meghan wants to make sure it's special for everyone," an insider told People Magazine.



"They are creating their own traditions at their new home."

The traditions include shopping for their own tree, decorating it and hanging out with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

"They both love Christmas and have been decorating with Archie," the source told the magazine.

As reported by Page Six, on Wednesday, the 39-year-old actor Markle and Harry, revealed their "painted" Christmas card - a colorised portrait of the threesome in front of a playhouse decorated with a bough of greenery on the roof and a poinsettia and a mini Christmas tree flanking the door. (ANI)

